Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe - 11.5"

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.
About this product

The Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe stands 11.5 inches and features the first affordable all-glass gravity smoking system ever made. Smoke is contained within the inner chamber and consumed without leaking.
Features:

• 11.5 inches tall

• First affordable all-glass gravity system

• Sturdy borosilicate glass
About this brand

Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!