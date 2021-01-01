Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Double - Triple Listed Headdies 3D - Printed Dubbler Pendant Pipe - 4.5" / Herb

Buy Here

About this product

Headdies 3D - Printed Dubbler Pendant Pipe - 4.5" / Herb
Features:
• 4.5" 3D printed pendant pipe
• Attaches to lanyard (included)
• Schott boro glass bowl insert
• Attached fidget spinner
• Silicone cap included
• Splash guard design
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!