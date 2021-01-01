Loading…
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Inline Glass Water Pipe - 6.25" / 14mm Female

The Inline Glass Waterpipe stands 6.25" and features a 14mm female joint. The pipe comes in assorted accent colors. Features a fixed downstem, inline perc and 14mm female joint. Includes a glass herb slide.

Features
• 6.25" / 14mm female glass water pipe
• Fixed downstem
• Inline percolator
• Glass herb slide (included)
