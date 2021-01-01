Loading…
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Jumbie Art Owl Spaghetti Top

Buy Here

About this product

Our new Eclipse Collection crop top are fully reversible and match our new leggings! Made from Eco friendly bamboo-Sorona blend and soft poly spandex, this versatile top is perfect for everyday wear or athletics.

Designed for yoga, movement, dance, and flow. We created a comfortable fit that will hug your body and accentuate your curves with a beautiful hourglass shape. Show your true colors and mix and match these fun colorful designs.

Features

Original comfortable design.
Fully reversible.
Original prints by Jumbie Art.
Eco friendly bamboo-Sorona blend made in the USA.
Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!