Mo Beta Glass, Co.
About this product
The Jumbie Wear Padma Leggings are unique, functional, and insanely comfortable, they will become your skin!
Features
Original Artwork by Legendary Visual Artist: Jumbie
Four way stretch fabric made to contour, support, and accentuate
Hidden pocket makes the perfect hide-away for a key or ID
Fabric will not fade after washing
Great for every day, dance, movement, hooping and yoga
Fabric printed in Los, Angeles
Garment cut & sewn in San Francisco, CA, USA
Fabric Features: Super soft and bouncy fabric. 80% Dy-Sublimated Poly + 20% Spandex
