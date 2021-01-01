About this product

The Jumbie Wear Padma Leggings are unique, functional, and insanely comfortable, they will become your skin!



Features



Original Artwork by Legendary Visual Artist: Jumbie

Four way stretch fabric made to contour, support, and accentuate

Hidden pocket makes the perfect hide-away for a key or ID

Fabric will not fade after washing

Great for every day, dance, movement, hooping and yoga

Fabric printed in Los, Angeles

Garment cut & sewn in San Francisco, CA, USA

Fabric Features: Super soft and bouncy fabric. 80% Dy-Sublimated Poly + 20% Spandex