Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Jumbie Art Padma Leggings (Reversible)

About this product

The Jumbie Wear Padma Leggings are unique, functional, and insanely comfortable, they will become your skin!

Features

Original Artwork by Legendary Visual Artist: Jumbie
Four way stretch fabric made to contour, support, and accentuate
Hidden pocket makes the perfect hide-away for a key or ID
Fabric will not fade after washing
Great for every day, dance, movement, hooping and yoga
Fabric printed in Los, Angeles
Garment cut & sewn in San Francisco, CA, USA
Fabric Features: Super soft and bouncy fabric. 80% Dy-Sublimated Poly + 20% Spandex
