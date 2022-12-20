The Kayd Mayd 3D Printed Apollo Series Water Pipe is made with 3D printed plastic and includes a glass diffused downstem and herb slide. These pipes are made to be extremely durable and shatter resistant so they can withstand repeated drops onto solid concrete. Because these pipes are so durable they are a great option for bringing to festivals, on camping trips and anywhere else that requires a travel friendly pipe. Made in the USA, these brightly colored pipes each have a unique color pattern so that no two pipes are the same.



The Apollo Series Water Pipe has an Apollo Mission emblem for which the pipe was named.



Features:



14mm female water pipe

3D printed plastic

Extremely durable & shatter resistant

Includes glass diffused downstem & glass herb slide

Made in the USA

Multiple size options

Colors vary