Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Rich and Shorty Waterpipe #1 - 12.5" / 14mm Female

About this product

12.5" Rich and Shorty Water Pipe #1 14mm Female

Features:

• 12.5" / 14mm female glass water pipe
• Durable, hand-painted artwork
• Removable glass diffuse downstem
• Matching glass herb slide (included)
• 3-pinch ice catch
