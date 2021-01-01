About this product

The Rio is a low temp all-inclusive dab rig that is perfect for cold starts. The glass dab rig sits in a swirled resin base with a torch lighter oriented with the flame right on the bottom of the low-temp quartz nail.



Features an inline perc for filtration and includes a glass carb cap. Everything comes packaged in a hard shell zippered case with protective foam.



Cold starts are done by dropping your dab into a clean quartz nail before its hot and then slowly heating it up. Put the carb cap on and wait until the concentrate begins to bubble and turn into a vapor. Turn off the torch and turn the carb cap as you inhale. This method allows users to get more flavorful hits than traditional dabbing methods.



Features:



6.25 inch glass oil rig

All-inclusive setup

Durable boro glass

Inline perc

Torch with overflow

Great for cold starts