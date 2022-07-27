Enjoy the taste of Tropical Paradise from home or on the go. CLDZ Tropical Punch Juice Shots are a cannabis beverage like no other; perfectly balanced with hints of Pineapple, Orange, and Lemon for a taste of tropical paradise. Hand-crafted in small batches, with no artificial flavors or preservatives, in a small, pocket-size, recyclable bottle to enjoy on the go. CLDZ can be sipped, taken as a shot, mixed into a spritzer, or fashioned into a mocktail. Vegan & Gluten-Free. Get lifted and taste the CLDZ!