About this product
Enjoy the taste of Tropical Paradise from home or on the go. CLDZ Tropical Punch Juice Shots are a cannabis beverage like no other; perfectly balanced with hints of Pineapple, Orange, and Lemon for a taste of tropical paradise. Hand-crafted in small batches, with no artificial flavors or preservatives, in a small, pocket-size, recyclable bottle to enjoy on the go. CLDZ can be sipped, taken as a shot, mixed into a spritzer, or fashioned into a mocktail. Vegan & Gluten-Free. Get lifted and taste the CLDZ!
About this strain
Tropical Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
22% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLDZ
We are changing the game with fresh flavors, clean ingredients, and a quick-onset time for the ultimate buzz!