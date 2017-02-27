Modern Hippies Extract Co.
Crunch Berries Badder 0.5g
Strain rating:
Hybrid
About this product
Blue Dream Badder
Crunch Berries Badder
Forbidden Fruit Live Badder
Lemon Sour Diesel Live Badder
Purple Mountain Diamond Badder
Rosetta Critical Wax
OG 18 Live Sugar
Crunch Berry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
