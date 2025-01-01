We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Modifi Brands
Own your wellness. Modifi your life.
0
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Edibles
Pets
Topicals
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
5 products
Gummies
VĪBZ | Dreamy Vibz Δ8 + CBN Sleep Gummy
by Modifi Brands
THC -
CBD -
Gummies
Beleaf | Sleep Full Spectrum Gummy with L-Theanine + Ashwagandha
by Modifi Brands
THC -
CBD -
Gummies
VĪBZ | Dreamy VĪBZ – Nighttime Gummy | 4 Count
by Modifi Brands
THC -
CBD -
Beverages
VĪBZ | Good Vibz Hemp Social Tonic 4-Pack Unflavored Drink Mix
by Modifi Brands
THC 32mg
CBD 20mg
Beverages
VĪBZ | Great Vibz Hemp Social Tonic 4-Pack Unflavored Drink Mix
by Modifi Brands
THC 52mg
CBD 40mg
Home
Brands
Modifi Brands
Catalog
Edibles