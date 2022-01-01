Cannabis relief in a swallowable form. Patients may find capsules more convenient than other forms of cannabis. Momenta capsules are easy-to-dose and offer powerful, long-lasting relief for those both new and familiar with cannabis. Empower your wellness journey day and night with long-lasting 10mg Momenta Hybrid capsules; no matter where in your journey. See below for more details on dosing, onset and duration of releif, and additional information.