Momenta Muscle Gel is a topical lotion designed to alleviate pain caused by chronic inflamatory conditions, activity, and physical recovery. The THC topical formulations allows you to specifically target these areas while avoiding the euphoric side effects produced with other cannabis medicines. Momenta topicals are convenient, fast-acting, and a non-traditional cannabis medicine ideal for those new to cannabis and/or in need of relief on localized areas of soreness and pain.
Momenta
Momenta is a staple for everyday wellness. Make Momenta a part of your daily and nightly ritual. Enjoy more blissful moments by enhancing your connection to the body, mind, and spirit.