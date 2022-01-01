Momenta Muscle Gel is a topical lotion designed to alleviate pain caused by chronic inflamatory conditions, activity, and physical recovery. The THC topical formulations allows you to specifically target these areas while avoiding the euphoric side effects produced with other cannabis medicines. Momenta topicals are convenient, fast-acting, and a non-traditional cannabis medicine ideal for those new to cannabis and/or in need of relief on localized areas of soreness and pain.