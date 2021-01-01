About this product

mommy complex™ DAILY softgels offer fast, predictable results in a tiny, easy-to-swallow format - no more horse-sized pills!



Support overall well being and homeostasis with DAILY, which delivers 25 mg of broad spectrum CBD oil, full of naturally occurring phytonutrients that are synergistic and offer the entourage effect (i.e., you're getting the BEST of what the hemp plant has to offer).



DAILY softgels maximize absorption capabilities, leading to bioavailability that is at least two times higher than CBD when it's delivered in oil form.



Because our softgels are developed using a water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, bioavailability increases up to 200% over comparable oil-based products. This is a simple, safe formula that can be taken day or night, as-needed.



Does not contain alcohol.



Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water