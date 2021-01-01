About this product

Our RESTORE softgels are formulated with additional ingredients to help you feel your best fast, and in a tiny, easy-to-swallow format - no more horse-sized pills!



In addition to CBD extract, RESTORE capsules contain curcumin, a natural pain-relieving anti-inflammatory used in Ayurvedic medicine, as well as Beta Caryophyllene, which helps the body absorb it better.



A blended nutraceutical that offers 25 mg of CBD extract and 10 mg of curcumin - the active ingredient in turmeric - is just what you need to support endometrial comfort and relief associated with reproductive and menstrual discomfort.



Because our softgels are developed using a water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, bioavailability increases up to 200% over comparable oil-based CBD products. This is a simple, safe formula that can be taken day or night, as-needed.



Does not contain alcohol.



Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Curcuminoids, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water