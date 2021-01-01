Loading…
Our SLEEP formula contains ingredients formulated to help you feel your best. SLEEP capsules contain CBD extract and melatonin, a hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle to help you fall asleep and stay sleep.

SLEEP softgels by mommy complex offer the BEST darned night of sleep for mommies everywhere in a tiny, easy-to-swallow format - no more horse-sized pills!

SLEEP is just what you need to support the great night's sleep you're craving and missing as a mom.

Because our softgels are developed using a water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, bioavailability increases up to 200% over comparable oil-based CBD products. This is a simple, safe formula that can be at night, as-needed, for sleep support.

Does not contain alcohol.

Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Melatonin (Water Soluble), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Roman Chamomile, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water
