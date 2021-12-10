Our VFIRE offers the ultimate cannabis vaping experience. The battery itself has three heat settings to help customize your vaping experience. The pod to battery technology utilizes the increased surface area to evenly heat up the surrounding oil producing an even high with dense clouds. The PC PURE pods are strain specific, empowering you to choose your favorite strain to get a consistent great hit.



Acapulco Gold VFire is the essence of elegance and luxury while also having a sense of history. It's a light and refined sativa-leaning hybrid that is indigenous to Acapulco, Mexico. This strain is known for its renowned taste and aroma – burnt toffee. It gives creative, energetic, and happy effects.



You will get a convenient, portable, and discreet experience anywhere, any time.



