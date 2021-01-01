About this product
Monster Medibles is Monster Xtracts premium edible brand. The 10 x 10mg gummies are small but mighty and serve up a tasty way to micro-dose. With just one bite, you'll satisfy your sweet tooth with a side of THC for relief and balance on the go.
These gummies are made with the highest quality distillate to ensure minimal to no cannabis taste. They also have a fast activation time and are free of fat, dairy, MSG, peanuts, and artificial sweeteners.
These gummies are made with the highest quality distillate to ensure minimal to no cannabis taste. They also have a fast activation time and are free of fat, dairy, MSG, peanuts, and artificial sweeteners.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products.