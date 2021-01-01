About this product

Monster Medibles is Monster Xtracts premium edible brand. The 10 x 10mg gummies are small but mighty and serve up a tasty way to micro-dose. With just one bite, you'll satisfy your sweet tooth with a side of THC for relief and balance on the go.



These gummies are made with the highest quality distillate to ensure minimal to no cannabis taste. They also have a fast activation time and are free of fat, dairy, MSG, peanuts, and artificial sweeteners.

