About this product
This box is perfect for those who want to relax after a stressful day! Each month you will receive five to six different CBD products from our featured dispensary of the month. We also include one of MonthLeaf's favorite cannabis friendly accessories, a $10 coupon, and discount offers from local shops. The box itself will contain a value that is over $150 every month. Enjoy the variety and convenience of receiving this box at your door each month.
No product reviews
About this brand
MonthLeaf
Welcome to MonthLeaf, Sacramento City's favorite cannabis subscription club. MonthLeaf offers customers the ability to customize, try, and explore new top of the line strains from multiple dispensaries.