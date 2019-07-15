About this product

Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Raw CBDA oil has a naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our CBDA oil are MONTKUSH USDA Organic CBDA Rosin and organic coconut oil. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBDA and CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic rosin, from our own certified organic hemp.