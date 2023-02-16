Moon Picks™ CBD toothpicks are fully infused with 97%+ CBD Isolate from the whole hemp plant. Uptake of the cannabinoids occurs sublingually, allowing the cannabinoids to immediately enter the bloodstream through the vessel-rich tissues within the sublingual cavity. The remaining medication is absorbed via your swallowed saliva. Patients need only small amounts of CBD products to deliver a therapeutic effect when medicating through sublingual application.



Moon Picks™ CBD toothpicks contain a small amount of our dry mouth formulation including spilanthes (aka jambú) to excite the nerve paths in your mouth and hydrate your mouth.



We use natural protocols at every opportunity.

Show more