About this strain
Suzy Q effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!