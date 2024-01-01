THC Blend Joints (1.5g / 40ct) - Funnel Cake (Hybrid)

by Moon Men
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Our THC Blend Joints are created by handpicking the absolute best strains from every one of our cannabinoid categories and blending them harmoniously in one amazingly relaxing joint . The cannabinoids we use are THCp, Delta-8, and HHC for a perfect blend of euphoria and relaxation.

Strain: Funnel Cake
Characteristic: Hybrid
Joint Size: 1.5g
Total Count: 40

Delta-8 THC, a variant of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is a cannabinoid found in cannabis. It possesses psychoactive properties, albeit milder than delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC has gained popularity for its potential relaxing and euphoric effects, often used for recreational and therapeutic purposes.

THC-P, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is a rare and potent cannabinoid found in cannabis. It is known to have an affinity for the CB1 receptor, potentially producing more intense psychoactive effects than Delta-8.

HHC, or Hexahydrocannabinol, is a lesser-known cannabinoid found in cannabis. It exhibits psychoactive effects similar to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but with its own unique properties. HHC has gained attention for its potential therapeutic benefits and is being studied for its effects on the endocannabinoid system.

About this strain

Funnel Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Funnel Cake - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand

Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

