Experience true relaxation with our Gravity CBD + Vanilla Blend, curated with subtle hints of vanilla to soothe your body and mind. Finally, a reputable CBD product, backed by 3rd party lab results, at a price point fit for the everyday consumer.
Sourced organically from US-based hemp farms
Non-GMO, pesticide free, and herbicide free
1500mg of CBD Oil
Bottle → 1oz (30ml)
Serving Size → 1 Dropper (1ML) = 50mg CBD, 30 Servings
About this brand
MOONWLKR
MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, we explore new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids.