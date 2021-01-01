About this product
Our Strawnana Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable introduces you to a unique flavor profile you won’t find anywhere else. Each puff offers sweet hints of strawberry that twirl in harmony with savory banana undertones. The relaxing head and body effects are immediate, while the melodious Strawnana flavor lingers for an unmatched Delta 8 Disposable experience.
Use a USB C cable to recharge your disposable vape.
Must Be 21+ to Order
MOONWLKR
MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, we explore new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids.