Our Strawnana Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable introduces you to a unique flavor profile you won’t find anywhere else. Each puff offers sweet hints of strawberry that twirl in harmony with savory banana undertones. The relaxing head and body effects are immediate, while the melodious Strawnana flavor lingers for an unmatched Delta 8 Disposable experience.



Use a USB C cable to recharge your disposable vape.



Must Be 21+ to Order