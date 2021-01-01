About this product
Our Mango Kush Delta-8 THC Gummies contain a total of 625mg Delta-8 THC.
The iconic OG Kush is highlighted with fresh Mango in a sweet combination of terpy satisfaction 🥭 😋
Delta-8 THC is known for calming and euphoric effects often resulting in a relaxed state of mind. We recommend starting with 1 gummy and waiting 45 minutes before taking more.
Delta 8 THC Mango Kush Product Description
Total Delta-8 THC Content: 625mg
Delta-8 THC Content Per Gummy: 12.5mg
Gummies Per Pack: 50
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 12.5mg Delta 8 THC, and Plant-Derived Terpenes
We recommended refrigerating your gummies after opening and not storing them in a humid environment as they may mesh together
Must Be 21+ to Order
About this brand
MOONWLKR
MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, we explore new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids.