Our Sour Strawberry Diesel Delta-8 THC Gummies contain a total of 625mg Delta-8 THC.



Sour Strawberry perfectly complements Sour Diesel, highlighting the terpene with sugary, sour crystals of playful deliciousness.



Delta-8 THC is known for calming and euphoric effects often resulting in a relaxed state of mind. We recommend starting with 1 gummy and waiting 45 minutes before taking more.



Delta 8 THC Sour Strawberry Diesel Product Description



Total Delta-8 THC Content: 625mg

Delta-8 THC Content Per Gummy: 12.5mg

Gummies Per Pack: 50

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 12.5mg Delta 8 THC, and Plant-Derived Terpenes

We recommended refrigerating your gummies after opening and not storing them in a humid environment as they may mesh together



Must Be 21+ to Order