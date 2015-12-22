Butterscotch Cookies Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
License(s)
- OR, US: 020 100199419EB
- OR, US: 060-10152697992
