Soaking Salts

200mg CBD and 200mg CBG

Wash away pain, stress, and worries with our relaxing and detoxifying soaking salts. Made with magnesium chloride flakes, pink Himalayan salts, and organic essential oils. Lavender Peppermint



Ingredients: magnesium chloride, pink Himalayan salt, organic mct oil, full spectrum CBD, CBG, and organic peppermint and lavender essential oils.



Magnesium chloride

Magnesium chloride can help promote circulation, improve skin hydration, removes toxins from the body and provides headache relief. Magnesium is an essential mineral for general well being and can support healthy bones, helps you relax for a good night’s sleep, and can relieve muscle tension and joint pain.



Lavender

Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.



Peppermint

Peppermint’s cooling properties make it well suited for opening the breath and improving concentration. It can take the edge off tension and headaches. It has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties and can relieve nausea. This oil is known to provide relief from itching sensations on the skin from bugs, ivy, hives, disease, etc.