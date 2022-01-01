1000mg CBD, 1000 mg CBG one ounce

Made with full spectrum CBD and CBG for a powerful combination of cannabinoids creating full plant wellnes.

Cinnamon flavored.



Ingredients: organic MCT oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, cinnamon essential oil



Cinnamon

Used for thousands of years, Cinnamon is antiseptic, antibacterial, anti fungal. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde which acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has anti-aging and cholesterol lowering properties and creates a warming effect.



CBG

CBG or Cannabigerol is a type of cannabinoid obtained from the cannabis or hemp plant. Known as the mother cannabinoid because other cannabinoids are derived from CBG. It binds to both CB1 and CB2 receptors in our Endocannabinoid system which are responsible for regulating homostatis. CBG bonds more directly to our ECS than CBD and may be more effective at delivering benefits. CBG has no psychotropic effects, so it will not give you a high. When cannabinoids are used together, they can increase each other’s effectiveness by a phenomenon called the entourage effect. Hemp derived CBG is legal in all 50 states.



CBD

One of the most common cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, Cannabidiol or CBD, is non-intoxicating unlike THC. It binds to receptors in our Endocannabinoid system or ECS with help regulate stress, sleep, appetite, pain response,and immune system. CBD binds only weakly to our CB1 and CB2 receptors, but also binds to numerous other receptors as well. CBD ability to act on widespread areas provides an explanation as to why it can seem to work for so many issues.* Hemp derived CBD is legal in all 50 states. CBD is nonintoxicating.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.