About this product
1000mg CBD, 1000 mg CBG one ounce
Made with full spectrum CBD and CBG for a powerful combination of cannabinoids creating full plant wellnes.
Cinnamon flavored.
Ingredients: organic MCT oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, cinnamon essential oil
Cinnamon
Used for thousands of years, Cinnamon is antiseptic, antibacterial, anti fungal. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde which acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has anti-aging and cholesterol lowering properties and creates a warming effect.
CBG
CBG or Cannabigerol is a type of cannabinoid obtained from the cannabis or hemp plant. Known as the mother cannabinoid because other cannabinoids are derived from CBG. It binds to both CB1 and CB2 receptors in our Endocannabinoid system which are responsible for regulating homostatis. CBG bonds more directly to our ECS than CBD and may be more effective at delivering benefits. CBG has no psychotropic effects, so it will not give you a high. When cannabinoids are used together, they can increase each other’s effectiveness by a phenomenon called the entourage effect. Hemp derived CBG is legal in all 50 states.
CBD
One of the most common cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, Cannabidiol or CBD, is non-intoxicating unlike THC. It binds to receptors in our Endocannabinoid system or ECS with help regulate stress, sleep, appetite, pain response,and immune system. CBD binds only weakly to our CB1 and CB2 receptors, but also binds to numerous other receptors as well. CBD ability to act on widespread areas provides an explanation as to why it can seem to work for so many issues.* Hemp derived CBD is legal in all 50 states. CBD is nonintoxicating.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Made with full spectrum CBD and CBG for a powerful combination of cannabinoids creating full plant wellnes.
Cinnamon flavored.
Ingredients: organic MCT oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, cinnamon essential oil
Cinnamon
Used for thousands of years, Cinnamon is antiseptic, antibacterial, anti fungal. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde which acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has anti-aging and cholesterol lowering properties and creates a warming effect.
CBG
CBG or Cannabigerol is a type of cannabinoid obtained from the cannabis or hemp plant. Known as the mother cannabinoid because other cannabinoids are derived from CBG. It binds to both CB1 and CB2 receptors in our Endocannabinoid system which are responsible for regulating homostatis. CBG bonds more directly to our ECS than CBD and may be more effective at delivering benefits. CBG has no psychotropic effects, so it will not give you a high. When cannabinoids are used together, they can increase each other’s effectiveness by a phenomenon called the entourage effect. Hemp derived CBG is legal in all 50 states.
CBD
One of the most common cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, Cannabidiol or CBD, is non-intoxicating unlike THC. It binds to receptors in our Endocannabinoid system or ECS with help regulate stress, sleep, appetite, pain response,and immune system. CBD binds only weakly to our CB1 and CB2 receptors, but also binds to numerous other receptors as well. CBD ability to act on widespread areas provides an explanation as to why it can seem to work for so many issues.* Hemp derived CBD is legal in all 50 states. CBD is nonintoxicating.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Sativa
Mother Sativa uses the wisdom of plants to improve our quality of life. Handmade in Humboldt County, California, the heart of the cannabis country. Elevate your essence with whole plant wellness. Our CBD products are full spectrum with added CBG to give you the maximum entourage effect. CBG, also known as the “Mother Cannabinoid”, may be more powerful than CBD and THC since other cannabinoids are derived from it. Our unique formula has a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, plus other minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Our salves and body products are also enhanced with botanical herbs. Nourish your mind and body with Mother Sativa. Harness your full potential. Created with intention.