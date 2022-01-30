About this product
30mg CBD, 30mg CBG
Soothe and moisturize lips and skin with propolis, coco butter, and peppermint. Good for your lips and all over for cannabinoid benefits on the go. Rub on temples for a stimulating relief. Peppermint flavored for cooling sensation.
Ingredients: organic beeswax, organic MCT oil, organic coconut oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, olive oil, propolis, shea butter, coco butter, organic peppermint essential oil.
Coco Butter
Coco butter has been used for 3,000 years and is rich in phytochemical that can improve blood flow to the skin and heal stretch marks and scaring, slows aging and protects against sun damage. The fat in coco butter creates a protective barrier over the skin that deeply moisturizes.
Shea butter
Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.
Peppermint
Peppermint’s cooling properties make it well suited for opening the breath and improving concentration. It can take the edge off tension and headaches. It has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties and can relieve nausea. This oil is known to provide relief from itching sensations on the skin from bugs, ivy, hives, disease, etc.
Propolis
Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.
About this brand
Mother Sativa
Mother Sativa uses the wisdom of plants to improve our quality of life. Handmade in Humboldt County, California, the heart of the cannabis country. Elevate your essence with whole plant wellness. Our CBD products are full spectrum with added CBG to give you the maximum entourage effect. CBG, also known as the “Mother Cannabinoid”, may be more powerful than CBD and THC since other cannabinoids are derived from it. Our unique formula has a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, plus other minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Our salves and body products are also enhanced with botanical herbs. Nourish your mind and body with Mother Sativa. Harness your full potential. Created with intention.