30mg CBD, 30mg CBG

Soothe and moisturize lips and skin with propolis, coco butter, and peppermint. Good for your lips and all over for cannabinoid benefits on the go. Rub on temples for a stimulating relief. Peppermint flavored for cooling sensation.



Ingredients: organic beeswax, organic MCT oil, organic coconut oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, olive oil, propolis, shea butter, coco butter, organic peppermint essential oil.



Coco Butter

Coco butter has been used for 3,000 years and is rich in phytochemical that can improve blood flow to the skin and heal stretch marks and scaring, slows aging and protects against sun damage. The fat in coco butter creates a protective barrier over the skin that deeply moisturizes.



Shea butter

Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.



Peppermint

Peppermint’s cooling properties make it well suited for opening the breath and improving concentration. It can take the edge off tension and headaches. It has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties and can relieve nausea. This oil is known to provide relief from itching sensations on the skin from bugs, ivy, hives, disease, etc.



Propolis

Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.