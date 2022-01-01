Face Serum

1oz with 200mg CBD and 200mg CBG

This luscious face serum is made with hydrating rosehip oil, jojoba oil, prickly pear oil, full spectrum CBD, CBG, and a blend of essential oils to nourish, moisturize, and glow.



Ingredients: organic rosehip oil, organic jojoba oil, full spectrum CBD, CBG, organic prickly pear seed oil, neroli essential oil, cannabis essential oil, organic lavender oil, sandalwood essential oil, and ylang ylang essential oil.



Prickly Pear- Contains vitamins E and K and helps restore elasticity, softens wrinkles, and stimulates cell growth.



Jojoba-Jojoba oil is loaded with antioxidants, such as vitamins A, B and E, and omega- 6 fatty acids which are essential components of the skins barrier. Hypoallergenic and antibacterial, Jojoba helps regulate sebum production and slow down the appearance of aging. Jojoba is full of minerals like chromium, copper, and zinc.



Sandalwood- The properties in sandalwood essential oil help shrink pores, even skin texture, and fight bacteria and fungi that cause acne. In addition, sandalwood may help guard against skin cancer and ease anxiety.



Neroli- Neroli oil is steam distilled from the flower of the bitter orange tree. It can help boost the mood, lower inflammation, enhance well-being and sexual desire. It also promotes cell regeneration, fights scaring, and wrinkles.



Ylang ylang- This essential oil is anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, encourages cell reproduction and improves elasticity of skin. Ylang-ylang essential oil may also help with anxiety, boosting mood and sexual desire.



Cannabis Essential Oil- Derived form the hemp plant Cannabis essential oil uses the powerful benefits of plant aromas or terpenes. Cannabis essential oil contains a full spectrum of terpenes. Terpenes work with other plant compounds to create an entourage effect. The most abundant terpenes of cannabis essential oil are myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, which help to nurture relaxation. Plant terpenes have been shown to have numerous benefits.



Lavender -Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.



Rosehip oil- Rosehip oil contains vitamins C and A as well as essential fatty acids. It hydrates.and moisturizes without clogging pores. Rosehip also helps boost collagen formation, reduces inflammation, helps protect from sun damage, and helps reduce hyperpigmentation.



