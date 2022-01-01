200mg Full Spectrum CBD, 200mg CBG with Propolis one ounce jar. Soothe muscles and skin irritation with a nourishing combination of jojoba oil, shea butter, propolis, cannabis and lavender essential oils. Great for sensitive skin.



Ingredients: organic Beeswax, organic MCT oil, organic olive oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, propolis, organic jojoba oil, organic shea butter, organic lavender oil, cannabis essential oil, organic arrow root powder.



Shea butter

Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.



Lavender

Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.



Propolis

Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.



Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is loaded with antioxidants, such as vitamins A, B and E, and omega- 6 fatty acids which are essential components of the skins barrier. Hypoallergenic and antibacterial, Jojoba helps regulate sebum production and slow down the appearance of aging. Jojoba is full of minerals like chromium, copper, and zinc.



Cannabis Essential Oil

Derived form the hemp plant Cannabis essential oil uses the powerful benefits of plant aromas or terpenes. Cannabis essential oil contains a full spectrum of terpenes. Terpenes work with other plant compounds to create an entourage effect. The most abundant terpenes of cannabis essential oil are myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, which help to nurture relaxation. Plant terpenes have been shown to have numerous benefits.*