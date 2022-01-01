About this product
200mg Full Spectrum CBD, 200mg CBG with Propolis one ounce jar. Soothe muscles and skin irritation with a nourishing combination of jojoba oil, shea butter, propolis, cannabis and lavender essential oils. Great for sensitive skin.
Ingredients: organic Beeswax, organic MCT oil, organic olive oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, propolis, organic jojoba oil, organic shea butter, organic lavender oil, cannabis essential oil, organic arrow root powder.
Shea butter
Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.
Lavender
Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.
Propolis
Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.
Jojoba oil
Jojoba oil is loaded with antioxidants, such as vitamins A, B and E, and omega- 6 fatty acids which are essential components of the skins barrier. Hypoallergenic and antibacterial, Jojoba helps regulate sebum production and slow down the appearance of aging. Jojoba is full of minerals like chromium, copper, and zinc.
Cannabis Essential Oil
Derived form the hemp plant Cannabis essential oil uses the powerful benefits of plant aromas or terpenes. Cannabis essential oil contains a full spectrum of terpenes. Terpenes work with other plant compounds to create an entourage effect. The most abundant terpenes of cannabis essential oil are myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, which help to nurture relaxation. Plant terpenes have been shown to have numerous benefits.*
About this brand
Mother Sativa
Mother Sativa uses the wisdom of plants to improve our quality of life. Handmade in Humboldt County, California, the heart of the cannabis country. Elevate your essence with whole plant wellness. Our CBD products are full spectrum with added CBG to give you the maximum entourage effect. CBG, also known as the “Mother Cannabinoid”, may be more powerful than CBD and THC since other cannabinoids are derived from it. Our unique formula has a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, plus other minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Our salves and body products are also enhanced with botanical herbs. Nourish your mind and body with Mother Sativa. Harness your full potential. Created with intention.