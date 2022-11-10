Motive CBD Oil Tincture is a versatile way to use CBD. Use a dropper full under your tongue each morning. CBD oil is great in cooking. You can use it to your favorite recipes. CBD oil with your favorite beverage is a convenient way to ingest CBD each day. For instance, CBD oil is great in your morning coffee, as part of a smoothie, or in a protein shake. Motive CBD oil is available in many flavors, certain to suit many taste buds! Motive CBD Oil has 500MG of isolate CBD, and is extracted from all-natural hemp. As a result, Motive CBD oil is organic, non-GMO and is free of any heavy metals or pesticides. Importantly, Motive CBD Oil is made in the USA, is gluten free, and vegan friendly!



CBD is one of many compounds, known as cannabinoids, in the cannabis plant. CBD oils are concentrations of CBD, in this product 500MG of CBD in the 30ml bottle. You will not have a high feeling with usage of this tincture. Because of this, use this anywhere, anytime, and without side effects. This CBD oil reduces inflammation of the muscles through the body's endocannabinoid system. Motive CBD Oil is developed for the everyday athlete to promote recovery and rejuvenation after physical activity. We recommend athletes take a full 1 ml dropper of Motive Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture each day. A tincture bottle contains a 30 day supply. Each athlete should determine their own routine and dosage based on their own physical results.



Isolate CBD is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive

Improves circulation to reduce inflammation

Ingest this straight, or mix it in with a smoothie, coffee, tea or any beverage

Available in 3 delicious flavors - Fresh Mint, Active Orange or Tropical Melon

One bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1ml suggested serving

Each tincture bottle contains 500mg of CBD, each 1ml serving has approximately 16.7mg of CBD

All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free

Gluten free, Vegan friendly

500mg Crystalline cannabidiol, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation

24 month shelf life when protected from light and heat

Made entirely in the USA



Ingredients



Hemp derived 500MG isolate CBD oil

Fractional coconut oil

Natural (mint) and Artificial flavors



For more on the differences between Full Spectrum CBD and Isolate CBD, please see our article - https://motivecbd.com/2019/10/24/full-spectrum-or-isolate/



