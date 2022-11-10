Free shipping on all orders over $75!



CBD Fruit Chews by Motive - the fun way to take CBD! On the go? Take these with you! 3 different flavors of CBD Fruit Chews that taste great! Surprise -they are all natural! Each Fruit Chew contains 10mg of isolate CBD, and this allows you to dose in smaller increments. Our CBD Fruit Chews are made from ingredients grown in the USA, plus they are Vegan friendly and organic.



First, Isolate CBD is 100% THC free, and non-psychoactive. Motive CBD is isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation. CBD improves blood circulation and reduces inflammation. Each 30ct jar has a 30 day supply. when taken at the 1 chew per day suggested usage. Three flavors of fruit are featured within each jar - active orange, mixed berry and cherry. Stay healthy - Motive CBD Fruit Chews are natural. The ingredients are heavy metal and pesticide free, in addition they are Non GMO. Motive chews are gluten free, Vegan friendly, and these are certified Kosher. Each chew has 10 calories and 3g of total carbohydrates. Importantly, Motive CBD Fruit Chews are made entirely in the USA!



Ingredients



10mg of organic, isolate CBD

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

Water

Pectin syrup

Organic fruit and vegetable juice (for color)

Natural flavors

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Malic acid

Organic sunflower oil

Organic carnauba wax