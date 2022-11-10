About this product
Motive’s unique sleep support capsules provide the many benefits of CBD and Melatonin to offer a more restful sleep. Get the benefits of crystalline cannabidiol (CBD) in a convenient capsule. Dosage of 25mg CBD per capsule to help promote balance and a quicker recovery. Each bottle contains 30 individual capsules.
Free shipping on all orders over $75!
Isolate hemp is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive
Promotes elevated sleep levels with included Melatonin
Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation
One bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1 caplet per day suggested usage
Each capsule contains 25MG of CBD, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation
All natural ingredients, CBD sourced from Kentucky farms, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO
Cruelty free, no testing on animals, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher
Made entirely in the USA
Ingredients:
CBD 25mg
Melatonin 5mg
Piperine 5mg
Maypop extract 180mg
Valerian extract 180mg
Free shipping on all orders over $75!
Isolate hemp is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive
Promotes elevated sleep levels with included Melatonin
Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation
One bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1 caplet per day suggested usage
Each capsule contains 25MG of CBD, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation
All natural ingredients, CBD sourced from Kentucky farms, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO
Cruelty free, no testing on animals, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher
Made entirely in the USA
Ingredients:
CBD 25mg
Melatonin 5mg
Piperine 5mg
Maypop extract 180mg
Valerian extract 180mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!