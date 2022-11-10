These CBD infused toothpicks are perfect to take on the go, packed in a very portable tube of 10. Each pick contains 25MG of CBD to help you stay active and on the move. The unique aspect of these toothpicks, is that the CBD is infused on to the entire pick, which allows for sublingual delivery. These Motive picks utilize all of the mucosa linings of the cheeks, tongue and lips and allow the CBD to reach your bloodstream and interact with the endocannabinoid system quickly. This means the CBD is not metabolized, making the benefits of the CBD greater and faster!



Isolate hemp is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive

Each pick is fully coated with CBD to maximize the CBD delivery

Each toothpick has 25MG of CBD, 10 picks per tube

Sleek and discreet, just suck on the toothpick and let your saliva begin to administer your CBD to your system

Switch ends of the pick, as the entire pick has been coated with CBD

Start and stop – each pick is made of white birchwood, and will dry for later usage

Available in 3 flavors, Bacon, Mountain Berry and Cinnamint

Sugar free, zero calories, gluten free, keto and vegan friendly

Pesticide free

Made entirely in the USA



Ingredients:



25mg CBD

Natural (Cinnamint) and artificial (Bacon and Berry) flavors

Sucralose

Xylitol

Spilanthes (an important medicinal plant that is known to induce the salivary glands, aiding the delivery of CBD from the pick)