Motive Topical CBD Cream contains 400mg of isolate CBD which quickly targets sore areas for relief. Our rejuvenating blend of artisinal ingredients, combined with organic CBD, will help alleviate your daily aches and pains. The rich textures combine with appealing fragrances and create a refreshing botanical cream. Motive Topical CBD Cream moisturizes, while loosening up muscles that are feeling tight. Experience targeted relief, reduce tension, and promote relaxation with Motive’s CBD Topical Cream.



CBD topical cream is thought by CBD fans to help ease chronic pain in part by reducing inflammation. CBD binds with the CB2 receptors in our skin. As it doesn't reach the bloodstream, it is best used for localized pain or to relieve specific, tight, muscles and joints. It is an ideal solution for people who have arthritis. A recent news article and position paper by the Arthritis Foundation indicates this organization's support for it's members finding relief from CBD items.



Made in the USA, Motive Topical CBD cream is also cruelty free, meaning we don't test on animals, and the ingredients are all natural! Two scents are available - Menthol and Sandalwood.



Free shipping on all orders over $75!



Isolate CBD is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive

Each cannister has 400mg of organic CBD

Moisturize skin for daily revitalization

Joint and muscle pain relief

Available in Menthol or Sandalwood scents

One bottle is typically a 30 day supply with approximately 2-3 pumps per daily use

Cruelty free, no testing on animals

Vegan friendly

All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO

Made in USA



Ingredients



400MG of organic, isolate CBD oil

Aqua

Shea Butter

Cetearyl Alcohol and Cetearyl Glucoside

Tapioca Starch Modified

Organic Aloe Vera Leaf Juice

Organic Argania Spinosa - Agran- kernel oil

Helianthus Annuus - Sunflower - seed oil

Organic Cocos Nucifera- Coconut - oil

Glycerin

Citric Acid

Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract

Xanthan Gum

Glyceral Caprylate

Caprylhydroxamic Acid (an amino acid from coconut oil used as a preservative)

Caprylic Capric Triglyceride (a natural alternative to chemicals typically found in creams made of coconut oil and glycerin)



Menthol:



Menthol Aroma



Sandalwood:



Sandalwood Aroma



Dear Motive customer,



We apologize for the confusion on our packaging around the amount of CBD that comes with each pump. We realize now that our box shows 4mg CBD per pump, and the cannister shows 8mg CBD per pump. It was an oversight that they are not aligned.The total amount of CBD in this cannister is 400mg. The amount of CBD that is emitted with each push of the pump will vary by the strength of your push. A larger volume of cream will contain up to 8mg of CBD, while a smaller volume will have 4mg. There are between 50 and 100 usages of CBD cream in this entire container.We should have made this more clear on our packaging, and will update it for the next printing. Please feel free to email us at info@motivecbd.com for