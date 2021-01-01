About this product

Motive Cooling Roll-on Gel contains 150MG of CBD. This comes in a roll-on applicator - perfect to take on the go, to the gym, or during any activity. Each roll-on applies a menthol scented cooling CBD gel to help your body be calm and in synergy for better rest and a quicker recovery. These roll-on applicators allow you to apply CBD to all parts of your body, and slips easily into your pocket while you're on the move! The gel glides on smooth without getting on your hands. These are made in small batches, and contain the highest quality, organic, CBD nature has to offer.



Motive Cooling Roll-on Gel is cruelty free. As a result, these are never tested on animals. The CBD is organic, Non GMO, and Vegan friendly. Furthermore, the organic CBD is grown in the USA, and the roll on applicator is assembled in South Korea.



Isolate CBD is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive

Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation

Soothe skin for daily revitalization

Each Roll-on has 150MG of CBD allowing for calming topical relief

Cruelty free, meaning this is never tested on animals

Pleasing menthol scent

1.8oz roll on gel container

CBD organically grown in the USA



