Logo for the brand Moto Perpetuo Farm

Moto Perpetuo Farm

MAC 1 Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Mac 1 effects

Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!