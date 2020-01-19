ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Alien Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

Alien Cookies
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Alien Cookies

