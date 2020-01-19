- Citrus
- Herbal
- Peppery
Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.
