Motus Active CBD

Motus Active CBD Power Drops

About this product

A daily-use supplement for reducing pain, inflammation, spasms, cramping, and increasing focus, energy, and fitness & sports performance
Helps to avoid workout or sports related injuries
No THC = Zero psychoactive effects, just the healing benefits of CBD
1000 mg of Hemp-derived Cannabidiol per 30 ml Tincture
