Motus Active CBD
About this product
A potent, natural, fitness supplement with the cooling relief of menthol and the potent healing and pain-blocking powers of CBD
Reduces muscle pain, swelling, cramps, spasms
Provides effective relief from workout or sports related injuries
No THC = Zero psychoactive effects, just the healing benefits of CBD
500 mg of Hemp-derived Cannabidiol per Roll-on applicator
Reduces muscle pain, swelling, cramps, spasms
Provides effective relief from workout or sports related injuries
No THC = Zero psychoactive effects, just the healing benefits of CBD
500 mg of Hemp-derived Cannabidiol per Roll-on applicator
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!