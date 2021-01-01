About this product

Like a ripe fresh bite of spring, the classic flavor of our juicy and sweet honeydew melon THC and CBD infused sucker is sure to please!



Mountain High Suckers are infused with 10 mg of THC and 3 mg of CBD for a moderate psychoactive effect. Our proprietary whole-plant extraction yields a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC-V, in addition to THC and CBD.



Our infusion process allows for dual absorption, which means it’s absorbed through both your mouth (sublingual) and in your liver (gastrointestinal) for a more complete effect.



Our handmade suckers use mostly non-GMO, organic, and Kosher ingredients.