 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Mountain High Suckers

Mountain High Suckers

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Mountain High Suckers

One of the oldest names in the game, Mountain High Suckers has endured while so many infused product manufacturers have shuttered for one reason: our company keeps it simple. Mountain High Suckers has produced handmade suckers and lozenges since their beginning in 2009. Not afraid to be bold, we infuse spiciness, mango and even coconut into treats, too. We’re the pioneer in the CBD market, providing edibles that have less of a psychoactive effect and yet still provide a host of benefits, with anti-cancer properties being aggressively researched—many call CBD the “future of MMJ.” Most patients will be able to get several doses from a single sucker or lozenge pack. Chad Tribble and John Garrison started the company back in 2009. Within months they began testing their strains and discovered their genetics provided a fair amount of CBD. Since then we’ve tested every batch of our hash oil to ensure proper potency and consistency within our products. We’ve continued at a steady pace, cultivating the same genetics and hand making our products the same way today as we did in the beginning.