Mozen
Lights Out All in One Vaporizer Pen
Indica Dominant
Tired or had enough BS for today? Find relief with mozen’s Lights Out pen. Do your body good and heal the pain. Couch lock, shut off your brain, and go the F to sleep. Peace out!
Effect: Sedative & anti-anxiety
Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool
Capacity: 500mg
THC: 80%
Effect: Sedative & anti-anxiety

Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool

Capacity: 500mg

THC: 80%
Effect: Sedative & anti-anxiety
Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool
Capacity: 500mg
THC: 80%
