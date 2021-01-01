Loading…
Logo for the brand Mozen

Mozen

Lights Out All in One Vaporizer Pen

About this product

Indica Dominant

Tired or had enough BS for today? Find relief with mozen’s Lights Out pen. Do your body good and heal the pain. Couch lock, shut off your brain, and go the F to sleep. Peace out!

Effect: Sedative & anti-anxiety

Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool

Capacity: 500mg

THC: 80%
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!