Mozen
Seize the Day All in One Vaporizer Pen
About this product
Sativa Dominant
Put some pep in your step with mozen’s Seize The Day pen. Create, focus, workout, or heal your body. Whether it’s a passion project or holidays with family: go get some shit done.
Effect: Focus, alertness, & anti-inflammatory
Prominent Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene
Capacity: 500mg
THC:CBD 4:1 40%THC/10%CBD
Put some pep in your step with mozen’s Seize The Day pen. Create, focus, workout, or heal your body. Whether it’s a passion project or holidays with family: go get some shit done.
Effect: Focus, alertness, & anti-inflammatory
Prominent Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene
Capacity: 500mg
THC:CBD 4:1 40%THC/10%CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!