Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mozen

Mozen

Seize the Day All in One Vaporizer Pen

About this product

Sativa Dominant

Put some pep in your step with mozen’s Seize The Day pen. Create, focus, workout, or heal your body. Whether it’s a passion project or holidays with family: go get some shit done.

Effect: Focus, alertness, & anti-inflammatory

Prominent Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene

Capacity: 500mg

THC:CBD 4:1 40%THC/10%CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!