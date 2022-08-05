This solvent-less, full-spectrum concentrate, is a real showstopper! Genetics include Triangle Kush, a Florida native strain that has creative and chatty effects, and OZ Kush, a fruity hybrid, great for evening relaxation. This live rosin spurs creativity followed by full-body relaxation, mild laziness, and an increased appetite. It’s also known to be an aphrodisiac.
