About this product
Our sugar is formed from high terpene content that separates from tiny THCa crystals, creating a wet sugar consistency, often creating a sauce like texture. MPX sugar is typically more potent than batter products, but with similar terpene contents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.
State License(s)
00000117ESPN93487198